Willow Creek neighborhood is located on Chippewa’s west hill. Enjoy miles of walking and biking trails, fountains, a park, a sports court, and close to schools, with convenience and serenity. Come check out this well-maintained home with open-concept living with a spacious owner's suite with a walk-in closet and bathroom, an attached 2-car garage with the lower level finished complete with 2 bedrooms, a bathroom, and a family room perfectly set up for entertaining with wet bar area, sink, and big screen projector included. The home has been pre-inspected.