4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $424,900

Tastefully decorated and situated on a cul de sac this 4 bed, 3 bath home is a must see! Enjoy the open floor Plan with vaulted ceilings and abundance of light throughout! The beautiful kitchen is the heart of the home complete with center island, garbage disposal put in 2019 & brand new stainless steel appliances in 2021! The family room downstairs offers a warm and cozy fireplace for those cold nights! Updated lighting and LED lights throughout the entire home! Outside you will find an inviting screened in porch, grilling deck and patio below! Brand new 24X24 detached garage in 2022 with 100 amp service, insulated, sheet rocked and allows room for extra storage or work area!