4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $439,900

This 2010 Richard Lien Home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, on almost an acre, and connects to Kemper's Woods for unlimited hiking trails! The many recent updates include: kitchen back splash 2021, hardwood hickory wood floors 2021, fireplace brick and mantle 2021, painting 2021, hot water heater 2021, dishwasher 2021, fire pit 2020, driveway sealed 2020! This home screams features offering an insulated and sheet rocked garage, sprinkler system, composite deck, huge 7X5 walk in pantry, fireplace, bar/kitchenette area with family room in basement, and additional rec room in basement! Beautiful home in a prefect setting that will not last long!