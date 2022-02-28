4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $439,900

Here's a great opportunity to purchase a property with Lake Wissota access! This hard-to-grow-out-of home offers 4-bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath and a rough-in bath in the basement along with a 3-car attached garage! As the new homeowner you'll have access to the lake directly across the street from your .70 acre lot. You'll enjoy the 2-story colonial layout with a formal dining room and two gas fireplaces, one located in the living room and one in the four season room! The laundry space is easily accessible on the first floor and lastly, the home features an invisible fence, sprinkler system and new well pump. (2019.) Don't wait to visit property in a highly desirable neighborhood with great schools!