4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $439,900

This beautiful 1-1/5 story open concept home is the best of all worlds! One block from Lake Wissota, Hwy 178 and easy access to Hwy 29 and 53. Located on the Old Abe bike trail and Area 178 hiking and bike trails. 4 bd 3-1/2 ba with 3 car insulated garage. Outdoor private patio with fenced in yard and mature trees. Master Suite on the main floor with walk-in closet and jetted tub. Vaulted ceiling in the main living area opens up the living room and second floor. Inground sprinklers.

