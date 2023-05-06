Gorgeous home in Hallie is ready for it's new owners! Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home has a perfect layout with a great flow. Featuring an open concept living room, dining room and kitchen w/island. Right off the kitchen is a large mud/laundry room coming in from the garage. Owner's suite has a tiled shower, double sinks and a large walk-in closet. Another bedroom & bathroom are on the main level. Lower level has 2 more bedrooms and a full bathroom, large family room and a kitchenette, walk out patio door onto a beautiful stamped concrete patio. Beautiful tray ceilings & LVP throughout & recently painted deck. Backyard already fenced in for you to enjoy with a sprinkler system, that offers room to play, garden or relax. SimpliSafe motion sensors and smart thermostat included. These homeowners have loved this home and their precise care and attention to detail shows! I can't say enough about this home, just come & take a look for yourself!