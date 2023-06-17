Why build when you can own this beautiful quality-built home. Located across the street from the Yellow River and minutes from the State Park & Lake Wissota. On .90 acres, this 2016 home features: 4 bedrooms (potential 5th bedroom in the lower level), 3 car garage, open concept, first floor laundry/mud room, outside gas line for the grilling enthusiast, and sprinkler system. Some furnishings negotiable. Schedule your showing today!