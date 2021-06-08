 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $479,750

Private Waterfront Property in a quiet, excellent location. Custom built two owner home. Walkout to waterfront with vaulted beamed ceiling to floor to ceiling windows, stairs from garage to home, brick faced fireplace. Additional 4 car 26x32 detached garage w/heated workshop. Great place to store all the toys. Stainless steel appliances. Tiled shower. Some newer lighting. Stamped tile. Close to boat landing and minutes from downtown Chippewa Falls. Come take a tour today before it's gone. View More

