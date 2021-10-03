 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $499,900

Now is your chance to own a beautiful piece of Chippewa Falls! This gorgeous well maintained historical two story home sits on 2 acres of land in town! The first floor of the home offers space for entertaining with two living spaces, kitchen, formal dining room with fireplace, guest bathroom and impeccable woodwork that has been well taken care of for the last 41 years! Upstairs you will find the master bedroom with walk in closet, 3 additional bedrooms, bathroom and laundry area with kitchenette! The wrap around three season porch is great place for morning coffee or enjoy a cool evening in your hot tub! If you are looking for garage space this home has it with a huge 3 car detached garage, second detached garage offers a heated space for storage with a loft, and don't forget the original chicken coop that was renovated into a great storage space as well! This is a rare gem hidden away!

