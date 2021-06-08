4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $550,000

It's that perfectly well cared for home on some acreage just outside the city limits that you were looking for. Come take a look at this 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a separate detached garage on 3.59 acres on land to hunt, hike, Fish and enjoy wildlife just outside the back door. This well cared for home is just minutes north Of Chippewa Falls and offers that perfect private feel on a dead end road. Home Offers great efficient heating with a dual heat system offering a wood burning and LP heat. View More