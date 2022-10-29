Unique 2 acres in the city limits of Chippewa Falls! Walking distance from elementary, middle, & high school! You’ll love the modern features w/rustic accents, extra 30wx36D garage, 3 panel white doors, Cambria counters, Subway tile, wood toned floors, custom cabinets/entry built-in, AWESOME stair rail accent to basement, tray ceiling in living room & master, 2 tiled fireplaces, split floor plan w/luxurious owner’s suite boasting walk-in tiled shower, dual sinks, private stool, & soaking tub! The lower level is a look-out offering a large entertaining space, wet bar, 4th bedroom, & office! The outdoor space is a true haven, w/maintenance free deck, stamped concrete patio, & hot tub all encompassed by mature trees & ulitmate privacy. Nothing to do here, but MOVE-IN! Join me for an open house 10/29/22 (10-noon).
4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $698,750
