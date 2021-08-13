4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $739,900

This completely remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bath lake home is sure to impress! Home features custom cabinets, granite counter tops, brand new stainless steel appliances, all refinished hard wood floors, and so much more! Enjoy the fabulous serenity of Paint Creek with 200 feet of water frontage all on 2 acres of land with impeccable views of the small lake which is a rare find! Brand new huge 36X60 finished pole shed offers tons of storage space for all your lake toys and a loft for extra storage! Plus you still have the one car attached garage and heated two car detached garage for all your vehicles! Lake life is waiting, make this house yours today!