What a view! Located on the east shore of Lake Wissota with approximately 132 ft. of frontage. This home has so much to offer. 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 plus baths, great room, family room, in house lower level workshop and an oversized 3 car garage. Landscaping is looking great, dock included. This house has had great maintenance and is standing tall, ready for your enjoyment for years to come. Call today....it won't last long.
4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $797,750
