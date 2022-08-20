 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $799,900

Rare find newer home (built 2018) on Moon Bay Lake Wissota/Yellow River. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, in-floor heat in basement, spray foam insulation in house, basement and garage. Other features include low bank to water, white oak hardwood floors, custom cabinet/trim package and heated garage with attic room above for extra storage or finish into an extra hang out area. Don't miss this opportunity to live in this beautiful lakefront home. Broker owned.

