Rare find newer home (built 2018) on Moon Bay Lake Wissota/Yellow River. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, in-floor heat in basement, spray foam insulation in house, basement and garage. Other features include low bank to water, white oak hardwood floors, custom cabinet/trim package and heated garage with attic room above for extra storage or finish into an extra hang out area. Don't miss this opportunity to live in this beautiful lakefront home. Broker owned.
4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $850,000
Ten-year-old Iliana (Lily) Peters was found dead Monday morning, according to Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm, and the missing person…
During a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon in association with the murder of 10-year-old Lily Peters, a $1 million cash bond was set for a 14-y…
A juvenile suspect was arrested Tuesday in the death of 10-year-old Lily Peters in Chippewa Falls, Police Chief Matthew Kelm said.
The 14-year-old boy accused of murdering Lily Peters in Chippewa Falls made statements "that his intention was to rape and kill the victim from the get-go," a prosecutor said Wednesday.
The Chippewa Falls community is rallying together to mourn a girl whose life was taken far before her time.
A girl found dead in northwestern Wisconsin this week died of strangulation and blunt force trauma, preliminary autopsy results have confirmed.
Measures are being taken to ensure the safety of Chippewa Valley children following a horrific tragedy.
The 21st Annual Chi-Hi Athletic Booster Club Extravaganza took place on Saturday evening at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. To date the event has raised more than $1.3 million to support Chi-Hi athletics.
The Chippewa River Baseball League begins its 94th season next weekend and will do so with a new look as the league moves to a one-division format for the 10 teams that will take the diamond.
The Chi-Hi softball team remained unbeaten on the season with three victories Saturday at a tournament hosted by Watertown.