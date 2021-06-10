 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $899,900

Lake Wissota, 4+ bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 260 feet of frontage, 2 fireplaces, large formal living and dining rooms, family room, updated Pella windows, maple trim, cement board siding, great location close to the bike trail, golfing, hospital and restaurants, great bay for fishing, great backyard and views of the water, only minutes to town. View More

