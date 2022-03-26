4 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $315,000

Welcome to your new home! Step into this beautiful kitchen, outfitted with stainless steel appliances, large island and granite countertops. Open concept with brilliant hardwood floors and attractive stone fireplace in living room. Main floor laundry room includes washer and dryer. Extra-spacious lower level has 25 x 14 family room and 18 X14 rec room complete with bar with colored concrete countertops. 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, three car garage with extra cement pad. Energy efficient home! Don’t miss out on this captivating home…this will not last long on the market!