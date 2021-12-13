4 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $329,900

Own your own Vineyard (Marquette Grape Vines) & Orchard (Apple & Cherry Trees, Elderberry Bushes) on 5 acres! 12ft x 20ft concrete pad behind garage set up for framing. Open basement w/ 8ft ceilings & two additional bedrooms under construction. Additional bathroom stubbed in the basement & A clean slate for your imagination! New Carpet in all main floor bedrooms & freshly painted throughout main floor creates a warm Move In Ready Home. Owners suite wired for surround sound. Cat5 network cables with wall jacks in each bedroom on main floor. Food Grade Walnut Stained Butcher Block Island. Garage Walls insulated and sheetrocked. New 1hp high volume Sump Pump. Hot Water Heater Replaced 4 years ago, Furnace serviced 2 years ago with limit switches replaced and preventative maintenance. Septic System is for 3 bedrooms or 6 people.