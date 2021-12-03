 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $575,000

Beautiful home, gorgeous views, amazing area to call home. At this property you’ll find a handcrafted home with ALL the luxuries. Gourmet kitchen, granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, walkout basement, birch cabinets, stainless steel appliances, soaring split stone fireplace, radiant floor heat, fiber optic high speed internet and privacy. Huge savings with geothermal heating and cooling. Only 15 mins to Menomonie and Eau Claire and 55 mins to the Twin Cities.

