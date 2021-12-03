Beautiful home, gorgeous views, amazing area to call home. At this property you’ll find a handcrafted home with ALL the luxuries. Gourmet kitchen, granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, walkout basement, birch cabinets, stainless steel appliances, soaring split stone fireplace, radiant floor heat, fiber optic high speed internet and privacy. Huge savings with geothermal heating and cooling. Only 15 mins to Menomonie and Eau Claire and 55 mins to the Twin Cities.
4 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $575,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
'We found it sitting in a field': 1954 fire truck to make its return to the Chippewa Falls Fire Department
A 1954 fire truck that was used by the Chippewa Falls Fire Department until it was sold in 1987 is returning to the city, and when the public …
This year's All-Chippewa County football team first team selections on offense, as well as special and honorable mentions.
Chippewa County Football Player of the Year: Stanley-Boyd's Potaczek bounces back from injury to become two-way all-state standout
Stanley-Boyd senior Brady Potaczek had influential role models growing up, people who showed him the value of hard work and what it takes to become a great football player. Potaczek did just that as an all-state player at two positions and is the 2021 Chippewa County Player of the Year.
Tuesday Prep Roundup: Entire starting five fouls out but Lake Holcombe girls basketball still tops Prentice
The Lake Holcombe girls basketball team had five of its nine suited up players foul out but still prevailed over Prentice 62-57 on Tuesday evening.
This year's All-Chippewa County football team first team selections on defense, as well as special and honorable mentions.
WATCH NOW: 'You don't need to suffer in silence': Local police officer launches organization to champion mental health awareness
“Some people laugh about my struggle and tell me I should just get over it, because I’m weak,” Lake Hallie police officer Adam Meyers said of …
The McDonell boys basketball team will have many new faces to start the season as the Macks return one starter from last year's Division 5 state runner-up.
A Hayward man who reportedly pointed a gun at his adult son and himself while they were drinking alcohol in December 2019 will serve three yea…
The Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team brings back four senior starters and eight letterwinners total as the Orioles aim to be in the mix of the Western Cloverbelt.
Reginald Patterson resigned effective Wednesday. He's been on paid leave since mid-September.