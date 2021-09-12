Current owner has called home for almost 30 years! Offers an updated kitchen, 1st floor laundry, fenced-in back yard, 4 bedrooms + office area. Well kept home. WE Energies budget $138.98/month. Improvements: roof 2004 (50 year roof), furnace 200, kitchen-addition 2015, water heater 2019, painted trim 2020, rewired basement 2020, electrical 10 years ago, hall upstairs 2013, upstairs bathroom 2011, some new sheetrock, some plumbing new.
4 Bedroom Home in Cornell - $129,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Cornell man has been charged with sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman at his home in early July.
EOG Resources, a sand processing plant in the northeast corner of Chippewa Falls, has sued the city over its tax bill.
Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman was rushed to the hospital Wednesday, Sept. 1, his fever spiking to 103 degrees, as he was suffering from pn…
Professional Golf: Chippewa Falls native Longbella pursuing pro golf dreams through Korn Ferry qualifying series
Chippewa Falls native Thomas Longbella is chasing his dream of being a professional golfer through attempting to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour.
Elkhorn man arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting another inmate while in Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility
A former inmate at the Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility charged with sexually assaulting another inmate at the prison in May 20…
'Absolutely no evidence of racism': Chi-Hi teacher vindicated following investigation into alleged racist outburst
The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District is backtracking and retracting prior public statements after concluding an investigation about…
Watch Now: Prep Football: Lotts, Elmhorst and Johnson run wild as New Auburn earns first victory over Marion/Tigerton
Ethan Lotts, Matt Elmhorst and Braden Johnson each ran for at least 108 yards as the New Auburn football team earned its first eight-man victory of the season Friday with a 42-32 win over Marion/Tigerton.
Zaid Abdullah opened the cabinet and strung red-colored wire through the electric box. He weaved it around a notch and through an opening, the…
- Updated
- 5 min to read
“You’ll see somebody get better and better, and then you’ll be off for a day or two and come back and learn, ‘Oh, they died.'"
Chippewa County announced 42 new active cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, raising the total positive cases to 8,503 countywide to date (457 cases c…