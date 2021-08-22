Current owner has called home for almost 30 years! Offers an updated kitchen, 1st floor laundry, fenced-in back yard, 4 bedrooms + office area. Well kept home. WE Energies budget $138.98/month. Improvements: roof 2004 (50 year roof), furnace 200, kitchen-addition 2015, water heater 2019, painted trim 2020, rewired basement 2020, electrical 10 years ago, hall upstairs 2013, upstairs bathroom 2011, some new sheetrock, some plumbing new.
4 Bedroom Home in Cornell - $134,900
