4 Bedroom Home in Cornell - $349,900

Enjoy this privately located 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom ranch style home. Built in 2018. This home offers a Great layout with open Dinning room, Living room and kitchen area for all your entertaining needs. 4 spacious bedrooms, a spectacular master suite with walk in closet. This home has an insulated oversized garage with 220V Electric service(it would make a great work shop) plus a separate log style storage space. This home also has 203 ft of frontage on an Old Abe River across the road that is known for great fishing, swimming, boating and all the recreation your looking for!