 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $1,149,000

4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $1,149,000

Amazing custom built by Mike Fern home on 6 acres-Nothing spared. Spacious foyer leading to living room w/fireplace. Gourmet kitchen w/eat-in dining area & formal dining. Spacious 4 season room for entertaining. Main floor features two bedrooms and a large Den. Rec room & family room along w/great storage. Attached heated workshop w/over-sized garage. Lower level set up for in-law's suite/extended guest stay. Stairs from basement to garage for access. 10 minutes to shopping/churches/schools

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News