4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $1,300,000

One of a kind custom-built home by Signature Homes located in Eau Claire WI on 3.52 acres in the sought-after neighborhood of Thistledown Estates. This contemporary style home has large windows throughout that fill it with warmth & light, bringing the outdoors inside. Walk into a gorgeous open concept kitchen with walnut cabinets & quartz countertops. This home has 3 floors with well thought out living spaces including a home office & main floor laundry. Main floor has primary bedroom with walk-in closet & luxurious bathroom with a soaking tub & tiled shower, as well as in floor heat. The lower-level is a walk out basement with tall windows, In-floor heat and an expansive custom bar & fireplace complete the indoor entertaining space. You will walk out of this basement to an incredible outdoor area featuring a built-in grilling area, paver patio & private back yard. The elevated deck allows for an outstanding view of the wooded acres. Oversized 3 stall finished & heated garage attached.