4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $110,000

Older 1.5 story home with 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, needs TLC. Property consists of 2 lots w/ buildings and additional two lots that must be sold to one buyer and close at the same time. Please see MLS# 1559268. Lots total approx. 265 X 130. Includes very nice 26 X 44 pole shed that has cement floor. Could build on additional lot. Property has been annexed into the city. Will not approve for FHA or VA financing.