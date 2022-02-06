4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $119,900

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home priced under $120,000! Great location with easy access to downtown and walking distance from several restaurants, breweries and more! Several updates in/out over last few years! Nice floor plan with plenty of living space and full bath on both main and upper levels. Tuck under garage and unfinished basement space provide a great amount of storage! *Additional photos will be added 2/2 or 2/3*