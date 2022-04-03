 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $138,900

Great space at a great price. Check out the 4 generous sized bedrooms, first floor laundry room, formal living room and entry room. Stucco exterior, some newer vinyl clad windows, and yard shed. Previous tenant had started a number of updates but did not get them finished. Some materials for updates are included.

