Great space at a great price. Check out the 4 generous sized bedrooms, first floor laundry room, formal living room and entry room. Stucco exterior, some newer vinyl clad windows, and yard shed. Previous tenant had started a number of updates but did not get them finished. Some materials for updates are included.
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $138,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
After a long wait, a popular Chippewa Falls business is able to present its new identity.
The business landscape in the Chippewa Valley is constantly evolving, creating a fluxes in which local businesses can survive and ones they can’t.
Prep Softball Preview: Chi-Hi brings back talent, depth around the diamond from Division 1 state semifinalist
The Chi-Hi softball team returns strength in numbers around the diamond from last year's Division 1 state semifinalist squad.
Wisconsin deputy fired for likely causing own injuries with box cutter, firing gun while intoxicated, Sheriff's Office says
After the incident, police searched for the alleged assailant. Residents in the immediate area were on lockdown. The investigation turned up no answers, but rather inconsistences in the deputy's initial statement, officials said.
Meet the 2021-22 All-Chippewa County boys basketball team, made up of players from Chi-Hi, McDonell, Bloomer, New Auburn, Cadott, Stanley-Boyd, Cornell and Lake Holcombe.
The Chi-Hi baseball team has depth at the plate, in the field and on the mound as the Cardinals aim to battle in the top half of the Big Rivers Conference once again this season.
A woman was arrested Thursday for neglect after a 4-month-old baby died from injuries police say the child sustained while in the woman's care.
Prep Softball Preview: Bloomer brings back experience in circle, outfield for move to Western Cloverbelt
The Bloomer softball team moves to the Western Cloverbelt this spring armed to contend in a league featuring no shortage of solid teams.
Jordon Drake began working for ConAgra Foods in Menomonie four years ago as a dryer cell operator.
Calley Olson blasted two home runs and drove in four runs as the Bloomer softball team opened the season with a 6-2 win over Libertyville (Ill…