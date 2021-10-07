 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $140,000

Updated home near downtown Eau Claire. Updates include new floors, new carpets, resurfaced cabinets, new countertops, new fans/ outlets / light fixtures, new windows, new garage door opener. There are washer and dryer hookups on the main level. The one window on the main floor not updated will be updated prior to closing.

