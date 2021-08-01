Great location in EC's historic Shawtown neighborhood. FOUR bedrooms, large 2 car garage, front and back enclosed porches, concrete patio, and all the following updates: lead pipes from the street replaced by the city of EC 2019, Trane furnace 2018, concrete driveway 2017, windows on upper level 2016. Close to bike trails, parks, and river. Easy access to I-94 and 312. Original hardwood floors on upper level need refinishing/trim. It won’t take much to put the finishing touches on this one.
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $158,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Chippewa County Department of Public Health is alerting the public of potential COVID-19 exposure at Rock Fest 2021 in Cadott, Wis., which…
A Chippewa Falls man will serve a three-year, nine-month prison sentence after he brawled with police officers.
Joe and Lesa Vavra's first summer away from Major League Baseball in decades has been anything but boring as the couple is building a new house and enjoying being able to spend more time with their children who are still involved in the game playing and coaching.
An annual local celebration just got a bit grander.
The Chippewa County coroner’s office has released the identity of the person who died Wednesday at Country Fest near Cadott.
Chippewa County announced 12 new active cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, raising the total positive cases to 7,557 countywide to date (fewer than 30…
A Chippewa Falls man accused of attempting to kidnap young females Friday afternoon is being held on a $15,000 cash bond.
A military convoy featuring more than 35 vehicles used during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War will be coming through the Chip…
Track and Field: Chi-Hi's Sandvig continues dominant season as she heads for AAU Junior Olympic Games
After winning a WIAA Division 1 state championship in the 400-meter dash in the spring, Brooklyn Sandvig has continued her strong showings on the track in the summer in qualifying for the AAU Junior Olympic Games, set for next week in Texas.
Tony Evers calls special session for $550 million in education spending as GOP looks at veto override attempt
- Updated
Republicans lack enough members to secure the two-thirds vote needed overturn a governor's veto and the GOP-led Legislature has largely ignored Evers' multiple attempts to call lawmakers into special sessions.