4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $158,900

Great location in EC's historic Shawtown neighborhood. FOUR bedrooms, large 2 car garage, front and back enclosed porches, concrete patio, and all the following updates: lead pipes from the street replaced by the city of EC 2019, Trane furnace 2018, concrete driveway 2017, windows on upper level 2016. Close to bike trails, parks, and river. Easy access to I-94 and 312. Original hardwood floors on upper level need refinishing/trim. It won’t take much to put the finishing touches on this one.