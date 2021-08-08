 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $164,900

4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $164,900

4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $164,900

Would you love a country feel, with the convenience of city living? Look no further. This 1920’s two story sits on a near acre lot w/ 4 beds, 1 bath and a two car detached garage. As soon as you walk in you’ll fall in love with all of the charm and potential that awaits. Keep the original styling or modernize it to your liking. Eat-in kitchen w/ sep formal dining and large living area make up the main floor. Upstairs you’ll find all 4 bedrooms, full bath and laundry.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News