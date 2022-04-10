4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $165,000

Looking for a south side home under $200k? Look no further. This rare gem is going to go quickly! So much potential with this home. Huge city lot w/ mature fruit trees (apple, cherry and plum), large dining room and living room w/ gas fireplace. 2nd bathroom is plumbed & ready to be finished. Tons of history since this is one of the older homes on the south side. 2 beds upstairs & 2 on the main level (one is a walk through). Some replacement windows & new roof in the last 5 years. Sold AS-IS.