Looking for a south side home under $200k? Look no further. This rare gem is going to go quickly! So much potential with this home. Huge city lot w/ mature fruit trees (apple, cherry and plum), large dining room and living room w/ gas fireplace. 2nd bathroom is plumbed & ready to be finished. Tons of history since this is one of the older homes on the south side. 2 beds upstairs & 2 on the main level (one is a walk through). Some replacement windows & new roof in the last 5 years. Sold AS-IS.
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $165,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Bloomer man who posted nude images and homophobic notes along the Ice Age National Scene Trail has been placed on two years of probation.
“As a school district community, we must hold ourselves to a high standard,” Cadott Superintendent Jenny Starck said. “Vandalism, however minor, cannot be tolerated. I regret that a student or small group of students has negatively impacted our school today.”
A popular grocery store chain will expand into Chippewa Falls quite soon.
Kelsey Musgrove, 30, died from traumatic injuries she suffered during a fall down a riverbank while hiking alone in northern Wisconsin, authorities said.
A patriotic symbol was shot down in Dunn County last week.
A Wisconsin radio host claims public schools allow students who identify as “furries” to opt out of speaking in class, sit and lick their paws during gym, and bark and growl in hallways.
'Unimaginable tragedy' is avoided: 19-year-old arrested for attempted kidnapping in DeForest, police say
The man allegedly parked outside outside a young woman's house with a semi-automatic rifle, handcuffs and a plan to threaten and sexually assault her. A 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle, and police responded.
The Chi-Hi girls soccer team has plenty of talent back at all levels from last year's 5-9-1 squad as an improving Cardinal lineup is looking to continue working its way up the Big Rivers Conference standings.
A Menomonie man who stabbed a Chippewa County deputy in August 2018 and was ordered in 2020 to be confined in the Mendota Mental Health Instit…
The McDonell baseball team will be leaning on a large group of youngsters on the diamond this spring.