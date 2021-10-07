 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $170,000

Will be offered at public auction on October 14th at 1:00PM. Will be sold in As-Is condition with no warranties or guarantees from Seller. Older 1.5 story home with 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, needs TLC. Property consists of 4 lots that must be sold to one buyer. Lots total approx. 265 X 130. Includes very nice 26 X 44 pole shed that has cement floor. Could build on additional lot. Property has been annexed into the city.Buyers are encouraged to do their own inspections and observations. Must have financing pre-arranged prior to sale. $3000 earnest money due on day of sale. 6% Buyer Fee will be added to the final bid and becomes part of the total purchase price.

