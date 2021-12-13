 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $179,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $179,000

Adorable bungalow home!! Situated on a large, corner lot in a quaint neighborhood! This 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath property has SO MUCH SPACE! Walk-in closets in main level bedrooms, walk-in storage closet could be used as a pantry, and a basement ready for anything! Garage is mechanic-friendly with a 6' pit. Convenience to change your oil or vehicle maintenance out of the weather elements. Stop by for a tour...add your own flair and updates...Make this your HOME TODAY!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News