Home is here! This exceptional move-in-ready west-side home is packed with so much value & is tucked at the end of a cul-de-sac with over a quarter of an acre to call your own. The bright, cheerful interior features a large master bedroom, a spacious 4-season room, clean, dry basement, and large 2-car garage. PLUS you'll love the additional in-law space located just off the garage, which includes it's own exterior door, full bathroom, kitchenette area, and nicely sized sleeping/living space. 2020 home inspection & radon results available. Be sure to book your private showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $184,500
