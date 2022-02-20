Great Location! Why pay Rent!!! Home has been completely remodeled inside in 2021 / 2022. Walk through and feel the comforts of a newly remodeled home. Two large living areas on main level & a spacious bonus area upstairs compliment this home. The back yard is already fenced. Walking distance to the Farmers Market, Luther Hospital, Restaurants, and the Confluence Center.
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $199,900
