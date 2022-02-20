 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $199,900

4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $199,900

Great Location! Why pay Rent!!! Home has been completely remodeled inside in 2021 / 2022. Walk through and feel the comforts of a newly remodeled home. Two large living areas on main level & a spacious bonus area upstairs compliment this home. The back yard is already fenced. Walking distance to the Farmers Market, Luther Hospital, Restaurants, and the Confluence Center.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News