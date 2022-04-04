 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $209,900

4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $209,900

You'll love the charming curb appeal in this 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home on the Northside of Eau Claire. Updates include: 2009 new windows, 2012 new furnace, 2013 new water heater, 2016, new flooring on main level, 2018 updated bathroom on main level and carpet on stairs/landing. Bonus shower in the laundry room. This is the one! Book a showing today or join us at the Open House on Friday 4/1/22 from 4-6pm

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News