4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $210,000

What a beautiful home! This updated home has new floors, paint, fence w/ gate, furnace, a/c, appliances, and media room. The roof is approx 6 yrs old. Electric has been updated as well. The master bedroom is HUGE! 3 bedrooms on the main floor and a 4th on the upper. Loads of space over 3 levels. The lower level has a bar area, with a full bath off of it, perfect for entertaining. The private fenced yard for gatherings. The garage built in's stay. This home is set on the quiet side of Starr Ave.

