4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $219,750

Don't hesitate on this 1919 craftsman home you're going to LOVE! Enveloped in character & charm the moment you step inside...surrounded by tall ceilings, wood floors, cozy gas fireplace, intimate spaces, & the feeling of HOME! Updates include: furnace & a/c 2016, new decking on covered front porch, fenced area in back, & tidy landscaping! The 2 car garage is a super bonus, & the lilac lined driveway offers extra parking. Full basement w/2nd bath/laundry, family room & office! Not one you consider, one you BUY!

