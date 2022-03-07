 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $229,900

4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $229,900

Great Southside home with a fantastic location off the busy roads while still close with easy access to everything. Nice sized main floor living and 2 main floor bedrooms along with a full bath. Lower level has an additional family room and 2 more bedrooms and a partial bath. Great covered patio area to get out of the elements while still being able to be out doors. Nice landscaping and newer fence with a private back yard.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News