4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $234,567

Looking for that unique property that checks more boxes that you would expect? Time to look at this Upper Westside home with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a jetted tub room, 2 laundry rooms, an open concept living and dining area, family room with a walkout, an office, an oversized two car garage with a large carport and breezeway. Whoa, all that and still more! The ideas are endless in this home with over 3100 sqft to work with. Call today for your own private tour.