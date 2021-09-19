 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $234,567

4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $234,567

4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $234,567

Looking for that unique property that checks more boxes that you would expect? Time to look at this Upper Westside home with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a jetted tub room, 2 laundry rooms, an open concept living and dining area, family room with a walkout, an office, an oversized two car garage with a large carport and breezeway. Whoa, all that and still more! The ideas are endless in this home with over 3100 sqft to work with. Call today for your own private tour.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News