4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $234,999

You will immediately appreciate this newly renovated, character-filled 4 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms, and bonus 3rd level. Highlights: 1st-floor bedroom, picture windows, wooden staircases with custom railings, and a tray ceiling in the living room. Kitchen updates: new appliances, tile backsplash, white cabinetry, & recessed lighting. Upper bathroom features a walk-in shower, freestanding tub,& his-and-hers sinks. There are many more updates to enjoy, so come see this one or miss a great home.

