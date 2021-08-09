4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $240,000

Now is your chance to own an updated, beautiful home with an amazing fenced in backyard in a great neighborhood. Close to schools and parks. Convenient access to North Crossing and Business 53. Updated modern kitchen with new appliances, sink, counters, shelves, flooring, paint and shiplap. Plus other updates: Paint inside and out, fence and flooring. Spacious and well cared for. You won't want to miss this excellent home. Schedule your showing today!