 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $242,500

4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $242,500

Check this place out before it's too late! Located in a very convenient and popular part of Eau Claire south side. Large backyard with porch. In-ground sprinkler system. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News