4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $244,900

Unique chalet style 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on a highly desirable 1.2 acre lot on Eau Claire’s south side in the Town of Washington. Wood burning stone fireplace, new high efficiency furnace, beautiful upper loft family room with amazing windows, en-suite bed/bath, and screened-in porch overlooking a private wooded yard. Quiet and peaceful setting, close to south side shopping. One family has loved this home for 34 years and it’s ready for a new owner excited to make improvements. Pre-inspected and property as is.