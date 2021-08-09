4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $250,000

Solid vintage home w/ updates not usually found at this price point! Featuring stylish, original hardwood grey wash floors & updated paint. Large backyard 3 season sunroom features new flooring & lots of space for play or plants, access to the shady backyard or 2 car garage make this a great landing place for a mudroom. Large eat-in kitchen w/ oak cabinetry. Main level includes 3 bedrooms, but be WOWED by the recently finished lower level w/ incredible master suite w/ walk-in shower!