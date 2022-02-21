 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $254,900

Mid Century Modern Brick siding. Gas boilers, hot water radiant baseboards & in-floor heat. Island Kitchen is open to Dining Room, Hall & Stairway w/ see-through to Living Room. Kitchen wet wall has marble tile backsplash. Main level laundry room. Main level bathroom w/ 0 entry shower. Bedroom level bathroom w/ whirlpool tub/shower. Block basement furnace room & crawl space storage. Located in the Northside Hill Neighborhood of Eau Claire w/ a variety of house styles & ages.

