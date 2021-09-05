4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $257,000

1 story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms? Two attached car garage and a fenced in yard? Southside close to schools and a park? Look no further than 1504 Mitscher Ave! This property is ready for its new owners with new flooring in most rooms, a brand new lower level bathroom (heated and jetted tub and shower) and a new 4th bedroom with an egress window. Call today for your own private tour!