 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $257,000

4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $257,000

4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $257,000

1 story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms? Two attached car garage and a fenced in yard? Southside close to schools and a park? Look no further than 1504 Mitscher Ave! This property is ready for its new owners with new flooring in most rooms, a brand new lower level bathroom (heated and jetted tub and shower) and a new 4th bedroom with an egress window. Call today for your own private tour!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News