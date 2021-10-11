4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $257,500

Clean home with nice layout and spacious greenspace! High-cost updates like, newer roof & AC, done. Freshly stained deck that’s right off the kitchen & dining that overlooks your peaceful backyard. Home comes with easy flowing living spaces awash with lots of natural light, a finished basement, walk-in closets, breakfast bar in the kitchen, and a big yard! You’ll enjoy having plenty of space for a garden, flowerbeds, or firepit area. The yard is graced with lush, mature trees, giving you the perfect blend of shady and sunny spots – there’s so much potential to make this space your own! Special highlight to include, backyard borders the neighborhood greenspace, giving you rare seclusion and privacy! Motivated seller!