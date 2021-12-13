 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $258,000

Sprawling corner lot rambler with loads of features. Second kitchen and living area in lower level including legal bedroom great for mother-in-law or rental possibilities. Three large bedrooms on main level and very nice living room. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining with an ample eat in area. Great three season breezeway porch that connects the enormous oversized two vehicle garage. Exterior is a gardener's dream. Expansive level corner lot (.40 acre) that includes a wonderful fenced private patio. Home is conveniently located close to schools, parks and shopping. Here is your chance to call this beautiful one story home, YOUR home. Hurry in, as this property will not disappoint!

