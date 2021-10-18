4 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $259,900

Convenient and Spacious only begin to describe this southside 2-Story, with a large lot, fenced back yard, 4 large bedrooms with hardwood floors, lots of closets and basement storage, surprising pantry off the dining room, 3 season room and there is a tree house & playset. Easy walking distance to Manz Elementary School, South Middle School, and Memorial High School. Plenty of room to expand and storage in the basement and there is a second stairway to basement from garage. Updates include Furnace and A/C 2020; Gutters 2021; Garage doors; remodeled 1st flr Bath; Fenced back yard.